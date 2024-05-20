KSUM to support tribal bizmen through Unnathi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from entrepreneurs belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community for funding under the Unnathi Startup City programme.

A social empowerment initiative of the state government, Unnathi (Kerala Empowerment Society) formulates, promotes and implements projects for better social security and empowerment of the less privileged, especially for educational, professional and entrepreneurial advancement of youths under the SC and ST communities.

The programme will be developed in the capital to provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by members of SC and ST communities in multiple sectors. Individuals, groups and ST startups registered under KSUM are eligible to apply for the loan-based funding programme, of which 80% of the amount will be sanctioned by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The remaining 20% of the amount can be taken from the Kerala State Scheduled Tribes Corporation or bank.

Low-income entrepreneurs, ST youths who have passed professional courses and those who have completed training programmes of the government or other agencies, differently-abled persons, unmarried mothers, widows and particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) will be given priority.