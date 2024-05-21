Cops expose international racket with Kerala links, say youths flown to Iran for kidney harvesting

KOCHI: Police have exposed an international organ trafficking racket with Kerala links, with the probe finding that several youths from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were trafficked to Iran for kidney transplantation. The shocking revelations followed the arrest of a Thrissur native and the detention of another in Kochi over the past two days.

The racket is believed to have lured scores of people from financially weak sections to donate organs abroad. As per the statements of the arrested person, a few people who were taken to Iran for organ donation died there. Central agencies, including NIA, are also investigating the case, and they have completed the preliminary probe, said sources.

While Sabith Nasar, 30, of Valapad in Thrissur — a suspected member of the organ trafficking racket — was arrested from the Kochi airport on Sunday, another youth, a Kochi native, who allegedly assisted Sabith, was taken into custody and interrogated by the police on Monday.

Sabith, who has been remanded in judicial custody, reportedly confessed to police that he took 20 people from India to Iran for organ harvesting.

As per the remand report in possession of TNIE, Sabith told the police that he was part of a racket recruiting people from India for kidney transplantation illegally. “Youths from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were recruited to Iran as kidney donors,” said the report produced by the police before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday.