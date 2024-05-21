Jisha murder: Kerala High Court confirms death sentence to Assam native

While upholding the capital punishment, a division bench comprising Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice S Manu said, “The facts are deeply disturbing and represent an egregious violation of human dignity and sanctity of life, for after committing rape in an inhumane manner, the victim has also been murdered horrendously. Its impact on society was profound and far-reaching as it instilled not only fear but also a sense of vulnerability, particularly amongst women.”

The Bench also said the incident eroded the trust reposed in institutions responsible for ensuring public safety. The judges concluded the 112-page verdict with Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s statement “Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole humanity”.

Jisha, a 30-year-old law student from a Scheduled Caste family, was found raped and murdered at her house in Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016. Ameer-Ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, was arrested on June 16 that year.

The postmortem report revealed that Jisha was raped before being killed, with 38 wounds found on her body.