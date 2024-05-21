Jisha murder: Kerala High Court confirms death sentence to Assam native

KOCHI : Observing that the rape and murder of Jisha, an LLB student, at Perumbavoor in 2016 was a cold-blooded murder without provocation, the Kerala High Court on Monday confirmed the death sentence awarded to Muhammed Ameer-Ul-Islam, an Assam native.
While upholding the capital punishment, a division bench comprising Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice S Manu said, “The facts are deeply disturbing and represent an egregious violation of human dignity and sanctity of life, for after committing rape in an inhumane manner, the victim has also been murdered horrendously. Its impact on society was profound and far-reaching as it instilled not only fear but also a sense of vulnerability, particularly amongst women.”
The Bench also said the incident eroded the trust reposed in institutions responsible for ensuring public safety. The judges concluded the 112-page verdict with Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s statement “Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole humanity”.
Jisha, a 30-year-old law student from a Scheduled Caste family, was found raped and murdered at her house in Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016. Ameer-Ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, was arrested on June 16 that year.
The postmortem report revealed that Jisha was raped before being killed, with 38 wounds found on her body.
Special Public Prosecutor N K Unnikrishnan, who succeeded in proving the rape and murder before the court by producing documentary and material evidence, argued that the sentence of death was warranted and rightly awarded by the trial court.
The Bench said the acts of brutality committed by the accused on the body of the victim to cause her death can only be regarded as “acts committed out of frustration, aggression and vengeance as also to evade the law and get rid of the criminal liability”.
“In a case of this nature, society would certainly approve the awarding of the death
sentence, especially since the victim was a young lady who was forced to live in a structure on the side of the public road on account of her impoverished social background, and the crime was one committed within the premises of her shelter. Needless to say, the death sentence awarded to the accused is liable to be confirmed and we do so,” the Bench said.