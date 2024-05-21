Kathakali is riding the winds of change

Impressing with improv

Kottakkal Devadas, a star performer of red-beard characters, has been acclaimed for his improvised portrayal of Dushasana of Duryodhana Vadham, Sugreevan and Bali of Bali Vadham, Kali of Nalacharitham, Narasimham of Prahlada Charitham and Jarasandha of Rajasooyam. His performances as the carpenter of Bakavadham and Mallan of Keechakavadham have won him much praise. “He mimicked a crow while playing Sugreevan of Bali Vadham recently. It was mind blowing. While performing the visit of Dushasana to Indraprastha, he demonstrates the performance of percussion artists, which was also mesmerising,” says Sivaprasad, a kathakali enthusiast based in Gujarat, who regularly visits Kerala to witness performances.

“While improvising, one must ensure that the performance does not spoil the dimensions of the situation and the character. The art form should change according to the time and the taste of people. The youth never used to enjoy watching kathakali. Now, more young women are coming forward to learn the dance form. Even if they don’t continue as artists they will at least be admirers of the art. Thadi purappadu, the synchronised performance of red-beard characters, has gained much popularity. It was introduced by Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri in 2008. Such changes will make kathakali more interesting,” says Devadas.

Among the new plays is Gurudeva Mahatmyam, written by Kalamandalam Ganesan. If kathakali was seen as the art of Brahmins and Nairs, Gurudeva Mahatmyam has taken the art to the Ezhava community, as it is based on the life of Sree Narayana Guru. The play is being staged in the southern districts at temples owned by the SNDP Yogam.

“It tells the story of the Guru’s fight against social evils and the installation of a Shiva idol at Aruvippuram temple. It has had such an emotional connect that people even approach me to touch my feet seeking blessings,” says Pallipuram Sunil, who has donned the role of the Guru on more than 50 stages.