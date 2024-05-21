Kerala: Bihar man swept away in river

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the water level in all major rivers in the district has surged following prolonged heavy rains, the district disaster management authority has alerted the public that more water may be released through the Maniyar barrage at any moment.

A migrant labourer bathing near Mallappally on Monday was swept away by the sudden undercurrent of the Manimalayar. The rescue team along with the scuba divers are still searching for Naresh, 25, of Bihar, who the officials said, ventured into the river along with three of his co-workers. He is a brick kiln worker.

With the incessant rainfall lashing the district intermittently for nearly a week, the red alert will be continued till May 22. The district administration has also prohibited night travel to high-range areas till May 23, in addition to kayaking and boating activities. Those travelling through the region at night due to emergencies must seek prior permission from the police.

All five shutters of the Maniyar barrage are slated to open soon for regulating storage. The water will be released at a rate of 100cm through each gate. This may cause a rise in the water level of the Kakkattu river by 50cm. Those residing near Kakkattar and Pampa should keep vigil in view of the rising water, authorities have warned. They also urged the people residing in Maniyar, Vadasserikkara, Ranni, Perunad, Kozhenchery and Aranmula to be vigilant while requesting not to venture into rivers or other waterbodies.