Kerala: Sudhakaran started bomb culture in Kannur says EP Jayarajan

KOZHIKODE : CPM state committee member P Jayarajan has said that the party workers who were killed while making country bombs at Chettakkandi in Kannur district in 2015 are indeed martyrs and will be considered in the same way in future too. In a Facebook post on Monday, Jayarajan said that it was KPCC president K Sudhakaran who started bomb culture in Kannur.

The post appeared after the decision to erect a memorial for party workers Subeesh and Shyju created a row. UDF had alleged that it is CPM’s usual practice to disown incidents of political violence initially and erect memorials when the controversy subsides. UDF leaders said the CPM will do the same for the party worker who was killed in a bomb-making incident in March.

Jayarajan said DCC general secretary Narayanan Kutty had told a media that Congress workers had made three different varities of bomb. “Police records say that it was Kolengarath Raghavan who was the first person to be killed in a bomb attack and that was carried out by Congress workers,” Jayarajan said.

Listing the names of CPM workers killed in the attack by the political rivals, Jayarajan said there has been ‘peoples resistance’ against such attacks. “But media always portrayed it as Marxist violence” Jayarajan said, adding that the CPM has decided that political clashes in Kerala need not continue.