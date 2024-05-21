Safety goes for a toss in Wayanad forests

The tribal people usually venture into forests for honey hunting in five or six-member groups. “Suresh, who was severely injured, was rescued and treated at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. The couple’s eldest son is 16 and the youngest two. We even take our children along as we stay in the woods for a week,” says Kasthuri, sister-in-law of Suresh.

Once they enter the forest, there is means of communication to contact the villagers in times of emergencies. The news of the wild elephant attack came to light when Suresh’s younger brother Rajan, who went to the forest from Kadassery the next day, found the couple bleeding. Later, the forest department and the police arrived to try and rescue them.

Also in March, two boys from the Shastampoovam tribal colony in Thrissur district were found dead. The police investigation later concluded that they died after falling from a tetrameles tree when they climbed up to collect honey. The cops also recovered a towel and a chopping knife from a tree branch. Their bodies were found five days after the incident.