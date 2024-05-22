E P Jayarajan in favour of appealing Kerala HC verdict

KOZHIKODE: CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan on Tuesday said he will examine whether there was any lapse by the prosecution in submitting all the evidence against KPCC president K Sudhakaran in court in connection with the murder attempt on him inside a train in 1995.

Speaking to reporters at Kannur, the LDF convenor said he will ask the government to appeal the Kerala High Court order, discharging Sudhakaran from the case, in the Supreme Court.

“The Chennai railway police’s FIR clearly stated that Sudhakaran sent the hired criminals. Their main target was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Jayarajan said. A sessions court in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh had sentenced Vikramchalil Sasi and Petta Dianeshan in the case. “The two have no personal enmity with me,” Jayarajan said, adding that he has deputed his lawyer to decide on the future course of action.

Satheesan welcomes HC verdict

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday said the High Court acquitting state Congress president K Sudhakaran in connection with the 1995 E P Jayarajan murder attempt case proves that CPM is deliberately trying to implicate Congress leaders in criminal cases. Speaking to mediapersons in Malappuram, Satheesan welcomed the HC’s verdict. “It is clear that it was a conspiracy hatched by the CPM to falsely accuse political leaders of criminal activities,” he said.