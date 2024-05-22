Kerala HC asks collector to expedite steps to complete Mullassery Canal work

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the delay in the reconstruction of Mullassery Canal in the city, the Kerala High Court directed the district collector to look into the issue and file a status report indicating the specific time-frame he can gather from the authorities for its completion, or at least for the smooth flow of water.

The reconstruction of Mullassery Canal does not appear to have reached its ultimate goal, said the court. The court also directed the collector to seek the assistance of the committee formed by it to solve the issue.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said, “This surely poses a great risk, especially to the citizens residing in its vicinity, and hence the imperative nature of the completion of the canal work cannot be overstated.” “Look at Thiruvananthapuram now. The city witnessed heavy flooding recently. If we were not careful, similar situation would have happened in Kochi also,” said the court.

The government pleader informed that though there was a proposal for the construction of a drainage canal from the South Railway station to the backwaters, administrative sanction for this has not been accorded so far. The court said it was unaware as to why the sanction has not been granted, particularly, given the fact that if the drainage canal is constructed, the distance for the transfer of water from the South Railway station area would be less than one-third of what is now. This would provide a solution to the accumulation of water in those areas frequented by a large number of people. The court directed to take up the issue with the authorities concerned and inform it as to when the sanction for the work can be obtained.

On the mitigation of flooding near the High Court, the government pleader said that the work has not even commenced. Hence the funds for the same will now have to be either surrendered or re-appropriated.The suggested work for mitigation of flooding near the High Court is an essential work, which ought to have been completed within strict time-frame, said the court.