Mohanlal gets spl birthday gift as ‘Kireedam’ bridge declared a tourist spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mohanal got a special gift from Kerala Tourism on his 64th birthday on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced through social media that work on converting the ‘Kireedam’ bridge in the state capital suburb Vellayani and adjoining areas into a tourist spot is in the final stages and the project is a birthday gift to the actor.

The bridge is the famed location of the 1989 cult classic Mohanlal-starrer ‘Kireedam,’ that saw one of the finest performances of the actor.

The superhit song ‘Kanneerpoovinte Kavilil Thalodi...’, etched in the hearts of Malayalis was shot on this bridge earning it the name ‘Kireedam’ bridge.

Mohanlal won the National Film Award - Special Mention for portraying a young man’s agony and pain marvellously and in a unique style in ‘Kireedam’. His emotional scenes with actor Thilakan, who played his father in the movie, are still vividly remembered by film buffs.

According to Riyas, the public will soon be able to enjoy the spectacular beauty of the countryside where these scenes were filmed. “The bridge that is part of the Vellayani Lake in Thiruvananthapuram where the significant scenes from the movie ‘Kireedam’ was shot will now be a tourist centre,” he said.

The bridge on the Vellayani Lake was a major element in ‘Kireedam’ directed by Sibi Malayil. The bridge is shown in many important scenes in the film as it acts as a mute spectator to the emotional scenes involving Mohanlal.

Last year, the state government had given administrative sanction of Rs 1.22 crore under the head ‘Cine Tourism Project- Kireedam Palam at Vellayani’ to develop the spot. ‘Kireedam’ bridge is the first initiative under the cinema tourism project of Kerala Tourism.

Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where Mani Ratnam shot the popular song ‘Uyire...’ for his movie ‘Bombay’ is another spot that would be developed in a similar manner. The filmmaker had pledged his support for the project and agreed to take part in the Cinema Tourism programme at Bekal.