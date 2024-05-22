Mulloor murder case: Kerala court gives capital punishment to three accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced three persons to capital punishment for the murder of Santhakumari, a mulloor native on Wednesday.

Rafeeqa Beevi (52), her son Shafeeq (25), and her friend Al Ameen (28), were arrested by Vizhinjam police on January 15, 2022.

On January 14, 2022, the three of them, who are Santhakumari's neighbours, invited her to their home and robbed her jewellery. They then strangled her with a shawl, struck her head with a hammer and hid her body in the attic.

The crime was discovered when the landlord, Sreekumar, and his son came to the house after being informed by the trio that they were moving out.

They noticed blood leaking from the attic and thought Rafeeqa Beevi had been killed, but confirmed later that it was Santhakumari. They informed the Vizhinjam police, who arrested the suspects near Thycaud Music College by tracking their mobile phones. They attempted to escape to Kozhikode by bus.

The investigation revealed that the accused had been staying at Sreekumar’s house with the intention of robbery. They had also pawned part of the stolen jewelry that was stolen.