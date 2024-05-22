Pollution ‘kills’ spirit of cage fish farmers

KOCHI: The day dawned presenting a grizzly sight for the people residing in the industrial stretch of Ernakulam district, comprising places like Edayar, Eloor, Varapuzha, Kothad, Kadamakudy, Cheranallore and Kottuvally, with tonnes of dead fish floating in their fish farms and Periyar river nearby.

Though fish kills have been common over the past several years because of the pollutants released by industries along the banks of the river, the magnitude of the fish kills this time is huge.

And, the fish farmers’ losses have run into crores of rupees. Most of the affected farmers are those who had taken up cage fish farming buoyed by the subsidy that the state government had promised to promote captive fish farming.

Pointing towards the dead baramundi, sea bass and pearl spot, Jolly V N, whose daughter and son-in-law had 13 cages of fish almost ready for harvest, says, “The total loss suffered by the cage fish farmers along the Periyar will amount to crores. We ourselves have suffered a loss of Rs 14 lakh.”

For Gratus Fish Farm, which is in its third year of farming, the fish kill couldn’t have come at a worse time. “This was our only source of income. We have been doing this for the past five years,” says Jolly, the owner.

The farmers are blaming the authorities for their failure to take measures to prevent the pollution of a river which is also the major source of drinking water for the city of Kochi.

According to Hamin Joseph, a cage fish farmer from Varapuzha, he received information about fish leaping out of the water from his workers stationed near his cages. “That happened around 8.49pm on Monday. When I reached the cages, I could see the water turning milky white and a strong smell emanating from the river. When I collected some water in my palms, my skin started to itch,” says Hamin, who suffered a loss of Rs 9 lakh.

All the fish were dead by 9.30pm, he points out. “We have suffered some loss in the past too. However, that used to be around 10 to 20%. And we used to be notified about the opening of the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge. However, this time, no such information was passed on,” says Hamin, who has lodged a complaint with the police.