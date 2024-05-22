State paying heavy price for forest department's blunders

KOCHI : The forest department has cancelled the order allowing Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) to replant exotic pulpwood species eucalyptus in its plantations, following protests from environmentalists.

However, the controversy over the May 9 order has triggered a debate on the department’s role in the degradation of Kerala’s forests over the past few decades.

While the discussion surrounds the monocrop cultivation on the 7,000 hectares of land under the KFDC, the fact that the forest department manages 1,56,204 hectares of plantations is ignored. The department is cultivating 33 species of trees including teak, mangium, acacia, eucalyptus, pine,, albezzia and wattle in these plantations. In an order issued in 2017, the department had announced the decision to remove all exotic species and invasive plants from the forests by 2032. However, the slow progress of the project has invited criticism.

Farmers living in forest fringe areas allege that monocrop plantations managed by the forest department have led to degradation of the forest.

Besides, the spread of invasive species like Senna spectabilis, Hypoestes phyllostachya, Maesopsis eminii, Mikania micrantha, Lantana camara, Eupatorium cannabinum, Siam weed or Chromolaena odorata known as ‘communist pacha’ have led to the destruction of natural habitat for wild animals. The farmers allege that the spread of the exotic species has led to scarcity of food and water in the forest, forcing herbivores to enter farmlands in forest fringes for food. And, carnivores stray into human habitations following the prey, they say.

“Degradation of forest and overpopulation of wild animals are the reason for the rising human-animal conflicts. The department should expedite the removal of exotic species to restore natural vegetation in the forest. Steps should be taken to control wild animal population as per the carrying capacity of the forest,” says Kerala Independent Farmers Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

While opposing the proposal for culling of wild animals, environmental activist M N Jayachandran expresses concern over forest degradation. “The forest department is the main accused for the degradation. Steps should be taken to fell trees of exotic species and plantations should be converted into natural forest. We are facing the consequences of the department’s decision taken in the previous decades for commercial cultivation of softwood in the forest. The leaves of eucalyptus, acacia, wattle and other species are inedible and these species destroy natural vegetation in their surroundings,” he said.