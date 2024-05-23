52-day trawling ban in Kerala from June 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trawling has been banned from midnight of June 9 to 52 days till July 31 in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

During trawling period free ration would be distributed to fishermen who had been working in trawling boats, and other labourers who depend on the former for their livelihood, the minister said. Fisheries control rooms started working in all districts from May 15.

The minister instructed collectors to convene district-level meetings with the representatives of trade unions in the fisheries sector and take decisions. The collectors have been asked to make sure that all boats from other states leave the coast of Kerala before the start of trawling ban.

The minister said that the Neendakara harbour in Kollam would be opened for inboard boats this year also. The diesel bunkers at harbours and landing centres would be closed for the entire period of trawling ban. However, select diesel bunkers of Matsyafed should provide diesel to inboard boats. All fishermen who venture into sea during trawling ban period should keep a biometric ID card or Aadhaar card and life jackets.

The coastal police and marine enforcement have been asked to ensure that all trawling boats should be transferred to secure places from the sea by June 9 evening. At the time of trawling ban, only a carrier boat would be allowed to go with inboard boats.