THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to arrest its falling performance ratings, the state government on Wednesday effected a precise but crucial shakeup of a few key bureaucrats. The state cabinet that met in Thrivananthapuram appointed Biju Prabhakar, reputed as an efficient administrator, as the chairman and managing director of the cash-strapped KSEB, currently in the grip of a severe financial crisis.

Incumbent CMD Rajan Khobragade, who has been at loggerheads with power minister K Krishnankutty and the unions, has returned to the health department as additional chief secretary (health and family welfare department). He will also hold full additional charge of Ayush and cultural affairs (archaeology, archives and museums) departments. Khobragade has an exemplary track record at the health department which he had led remarkably during the pandemic.

Haneesh is new industries principal secy

A P M Mohammed Haneesh is the new principal secretary for industries. K Vasuki, secretary, labour and skills department, will hold additional charge of NORKA department. Ever since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returned from a foreign tour, speculation of an imminent bureaucratic reshuffle was thick in the air. Krishnankutty, upset with the CMD for not addressing the power crisis with due diligence, had reportedly requested the CM to shift Khobragade from the department.

A source told TNIE that the chief minister, impressed with his efforts in reviving the KSRTC, was keen on bringing Biju into the KSEB.