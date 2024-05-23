Plaint against Alappuzha MCH: Minister Veena George seeks report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has sought a report from the DMO on the complaints against Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. She also called for a report on the allegations of private practice by some doctors of the Alappuzha MCH.

The minister directed the doctors of government medical colleges to avoid lapses in patient care. She asked the doctors to work as a team and handle treatment processes seriously. The minister was chairing a meeting of doctors and superintendents of the medical colleges in Alappuzha and Kozhikode. The meeting was in the backdrop of the allegations of medical negligence levelled against these hospitals. She warned doctors against private practice. Strict action will be taken against erring doctors, she said.

The meeting did not discuss the steps to be taken against the doctors who face allegations. The hospital authorities raised the issue of staff shortage at the meeting. The existing staff strength is inadequate to meet the demand, they said.