Roads waterlogged, trees uprooted as heavy rain pounds Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains continue to lash the capital causing waterlogging and uprooting of trees in many places. The fire and rescue services department and the city corporation were on their toes on Thursday addressing rain-related calamities. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday and the capital is expected to receive rainfall till Saturday.

Trees got uprooted at many places on Wednesday at Karamana, Elamkam Nagar at Thycaud, Peroorkada, near AKG Centre, Pappanamcode and Kowdiar. According to fire and rescue services department, uprooted trees fell on a house at Pappanamcode and it took more than an hour for the fire officials to remove the tree. The fire department received around 37 calls relating to tree uprooting on Wednesday.

With school reopening round the corner, the city corporation has intensified cleaning activities at educational institutions. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon sanitation drives are fast progressing in many wards. “All works are progressing on a war footing and we aim to complete the work by this week ahead of the arrival of monsoon,” said an official of the health wing under the city corporation.

The squads under the city corporation on Thursday removed the obstruction caused by uprooted trees at Estate High School Road, Karikkakom Venpalavattom and Punchakkari. The debris of the crumbled walls at Thampuranmukku, Poonamkulam Kallu Shap Road, Thiruvallam KSEB Road, Chellamangalam Society Road causing obstruction were removed by the squad.

A release issued by the civic body on Wednesday said that waterlogging in various places is being cleared using pumpsets and the civic body is well prepared to deal with any crisis.