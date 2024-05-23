Seven rain-related deaths in Kerala in 2 days

KOCHI: The state has reported at least seven rain-related deaths over the past two days. While a 70-year-old man died in a lightning strike at Bangalam in Kasaragod on Wednesday, brothers aged 18 and 21 died after falling into a waterfilled quarry in Palakkad on Tuesday. In another incident, a four-year-old boy died after falling into a pond while walking with his grandmother in Idukki.

Keelath Balan of Bangalam in Madikai panchayat was struck by lightning while he was at the yard in front of his house. He was immediately taken to the District Hospital in Kanhangad, but died on the way. Meghraj, 18, slipped and fell into the quarry at Pulapatta in Palakkad. His elder brother, Abhay, also fell while trying to rescue him.

In Pathanamthitta, heavy rain over the past few days has claimed the lives of three people. Maniyammal, 76, a resident of Pazhakulam, and Govindan, 63, of Perinad, died after falling into streams. Naresh, 25, a native of Bihar, drowned after falling into Manimala river.