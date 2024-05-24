CBSE teachers to be familiarised with National Curriculum Framework

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beginning May 27, CBSE teachers from across the state will undergo extensive training imparted by experts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The aim of the programme is to make teachers more aware of the NCERT’s National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, that is in tune with the new school education structure of ‘5+3+3+4’ replacing the traditional ‘10+2’ format.

The programme, being held under the aegis of the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, will familiarise the teachers with the new methods to be adopted for teaching, evaluation and related aspects in line with the new curriculum. “Schools will be divided into various clusters and the training will be held in Kozhikode, Kochi and Kottayam from May 27 to 30,” National Council of CBSE Schools secretary general Indira Rajan said.

According to the new school education system (5+3+4+4) outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, children from the age of three to 18 years will complete school education in four stages. This includes five years in the Foundational Stage, three years in the Preparatory Stage, three years in the Middle Stage, and four years in the Secondary Stage.

In the foundational phase (Pre-school to Class V) for children in the three to eight year age group, focus will be given on nutrition, cultural processes, lifestyle, school environment and approach of teachers and parents.

For the preparatory stage (classes III to V), teachers will ensure that students are thorough with the basics of language and arithmetic. In the preparatory stage (Classes VI to VIII), teachers will be trained on assisting the students with art and vocational aspects that would enable them to acquire job skills.

This will be in addition to their regular subject-based learning. In the final secondary stage (Classes IX to XII), the focus will be on ensuring wide understanding of science, arithmetic, social science, arts and humanities among students so that they are able to select the specialisation of their choice and aptitude.

NEP - SCHOOL

STRUCTURE 5+3+3+4

Foundational - 5 years

3 years of anganwadi / pre-school / Balavatika (Age: 3-6 years)

2 years - Classes I & II (Age: 6- 8 years)

Preparatory - 3 years

Class III to V (Age: 8 - 11 yrs)

Middle - 3 years

Class VI to VIII (Age: 11 -14 yrs)

Secondary - 4 years

Class IX to XII (Age: 14 - 18 years)