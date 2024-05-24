Eucalyptus replantation: Lack of Plan B for survival of labourers a vexed issue for KFDC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial move by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) to replant eucalyptus, though withdrawn under pressure, has shed light on another less-discussed aspect.

The KFDC had approached the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) seeking approval to replant eucalyptus for one year at its plantations bypassing the forest department.

The KFDC’s move triggered speculations as the state government had taken a decision to phase out cultivation of eucalyptus, acacia, mangium and wattle on the basis of its eco restoration policy.

As per the 2021 policy, the cultivation of these trees is not suitable for the environment. Exotic monoculture plantations of eucalyptus, acacia and wattle, which are not suitable to the environment and habitats and have become irrelevant will be eradicated in a phased manner to facilitate restoration of these areas as natural forests. This mammoth programme, to be implemented in an area of about 27,000 hectares, will be completed over two decades, the policy said.

However, this raises an all-important question. When the state government decided to phase out exotic and invasive species, was there any Plan B for the KFDC for the survival of hundreds of labourers, many of who are descendants of Sri Lankan migrants? The answer is no.

Established in 1975, the KFDC’s main task was to supply raw materials to wood-based industries, particularly pulp and paper industries. KFDC supplied pulpwood in large quantities to industries like Western India Plywood Ltd, Punalur Paper Mills, Hindustan Newsprint Ltd and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. Acacia and eucalyptus are the two pulpwood species cultivated and sold as pulpwood by KFDC. And there are cash crops like coffee and cardamom cultivated in its plantations in Munnar, Thrissur and Gavi. KFDC also runs eco-tourism packages in Gavi, Munnar, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

The labourers in cash crop plantations are Sri Lankan expatriates who came to Kerala in large numbers based on a pact signed in June 1974. The pact granted citizenship to around 3 lakh of Indian population in Sri Lanka while around 5.25 lakh returned to India. In 1975, there were thousands of people of Sri Lankan origin working in plantations on permanent and temporary basis. Now, there are over 400 permanent and temporary labourers working in cash crop plantations.

According to the KFDC, the cash crop plantations are now running in loss. “Only coffee plantations (606.167 hectares) are running without loss. Tea, cardamom, pepper, and cashew plantations are incurring loss. In the tea plantation at Meera Forest Estate, the KFDC has not taken up any cultivation. The plantation was handed over to KFDC to maintain it as it is. We use revenue from timber plantations to disburse salaries and allowances to labourers and employees,” a senior KFDC official told TNIE. KFDC owns 1,00,053.834 hectares of which approximately 7,000 hectares is timber plantations.