Former SIDCO sales manager jailed for 3 years in disproportionate assets case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced the former sales manager of Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) to three years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing wealth beyond her known source of income.

Chandramathi Amma, who is also an accused in the Total 4 U scam case, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 29 lakh by Judge Rajakumara M V. In case of failure to furnish the fine, she will have to spend 18 more months in jail, the court ruled. Chandramathi, who had served as a sales manager in the SIDCO emporium from 2005 to 2008, was accused of amassing wealth of Rs 28 lakh, which was 119% more than her known source of income.

The Vigilance conducted a confidential enquiry against her after she was arraigned as an accused in the multi-crore Total 4 U scam.

After the enquiry, it was found that the allegation of amassing wealth by corrupt means was true and the Vigilance special cell registered a case against the woman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.