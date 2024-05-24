K Karunakaran Foundation work to be expedited

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Congress state president K Sudhakaran has said that the work on the K Karunakaran Memorial Foundation will be expedited.

The decision was taken at the meeting of DCC presidents held at Indira Bhavan on Thursday.

It should be recalled that Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Karunakaran, had blamed the Congress state leadership over the inordinate delay in completing the foundation activities when she crossed over to the BJP camp ahead of the elections.

Sudhakaran said that the funds from all the districts should be collected by July 15. Sudhakaran, who is also the chairman of the foundation, and working chairman K Muraleedharan will visit the districts. The meeting also decided to hold a meeting of KPCC office-bearers and Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj organisation to decide on the further course of action after the cabinet had decided to increase the wards in local self-governments.