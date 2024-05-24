Kerala Opposition demands Minister Rajesh's resignation after voice clip alleging bar bribe surfaces

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bar bribe scam allegation that had rocked the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy seems to be reincarnated to create a headache for the current LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.
An audio clip purportedly sent by an office bearer of the Federation of Kerala Bar Association, a collective of bar owners, found its way to the media in which the leader was heard saying that each bar owners need to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to fulfil their demands such as scrapping of the dry day policy and extending bar working hours from 11 pm to 12 pm. These suggestions are already being discussed by the state government ahead of formulating its new liquor policy for the year.
The voice clip was reportedly sent by the outfit's Idukki district president Ani Mon to the members of the district during the executive meeting of the bar owners held in Kochi on Thursday.
In the voice clip, the speaker can be heard saying that a new liquor policy will be declared after the elections and there will be many favourable changes such as scrapping the dry day policy. In order to make it happen, what needs to be given should be given, the speaker said.
The audio clip gave further teeth to the opposition UDF, which has been flaying the liquor policy of the LDF government.
KPCC president K Sudhakaran demanded the resignation of Excise Minister M B Rajesh alleging that the new liquor policy is going to be implemented by taking Rs 25 crore as kickback from the bar owners.
"From 900 bars in the state, Rs five lakh is being collected. Before the Lok Sabha polls, another huge amount was collected from the bar owners and it's the remaining amount that's being collected now. The government move is to allow bar owners to make huge profits by doing away with the dry day policy, opening pubs in IT parks and extending the bar timings," Sudhakaran alleged.
Excise Minister Rajesh rubbished the allegation and said the government is yet to start discussions regarding the liquor policy.
"There have been media reports for the past month on the liquor policy. If anyone tries to collect money on the basis of such reports, the government will take strong action," he said.
Rajesh said a prompt reply to the opposition's demand for his ouster will be given in the assembly.
"The government has taken 52 cases against the bars in the last six months. Some might be uneasy over the government taking action against such people," he added.