Kerala Opposition demands Minister Rajesh's resignation after voice clip alleging bar bribe surfaces

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bar bribe scam allegation that had rocked the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy seems to be reincarnated to create a headache for the current LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

An audio clip purportedly sent by an office bearer of the Federation of Kerala Bar Association, a collective of bar owners, found its way to the media in which the leader was heard saying that each bar owners need to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to fulfil their demands such as scrapping of the dry day policy and extending bar working hours from 11 pm to 12 pm. These suggestions are already being discussed by the state government ahead of formulating its new liquor policy for the year.

The voice clip was reportedly sent by the outfit's Idukki district president Ani Mon to the members of the district during the executive meeting of the bar owners held in Kochi on Thursday.

In the voice clip, the speaker can be heard saying that a new liquor policy will be declared after the elections and there will be many favourable changes such as scrapping the dry day policy. In order to make it happen, what needs to be given should be given, the speaker said.