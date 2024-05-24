Kerala rains: Trees uprooted in many places in the capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Heavy rain continue to lash the state capital on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for the district on Friday.

Trees were uprooted in several areas of the city, causing traffic disruption and property damage. A tiled roof house at Kunnukuzhy was damaged after a tree uprooted and fell over the house.

Besides, trees got uprooted and fell at Chalakkuzhi, Kanakakunnu near Vellayambalam, Sreekanteswaram, near Vijayamohini Mill, Palayam, and the Secretariat annex. IMD has also announced a high wave alert for the district on Friday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his official social media handle, has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safety as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continues to lash the state. He said that there are possibilities of landslides and flash floods.