Padmarajan award for Indugopan, Unni R and Anand Ekarshi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writers G R Indugopan, Unni R and filmmaker Anand Ekarshi have been chosen for the P Padmarajan awards 2023 instituted by the Padmarajan Trust.

While Indugopan won the award for the best novelist for his work Aano, Unni has been chosen as the best writer (short story) for Abhinjanam. The awards carry a plaque, a citation and a cash price of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Anand Ekarshi won the award for the best director and scriptwriter for his movie Aattam. The award carries a purse of Rs 40,000 in addition to a plaque and a citation.

M P Lipin Raj won the special award for best upcoming writer (below the age of 40) instituted by Air India Express for his work Margareeta.

The winners of the literary section were decided by a jury led by V J James and comprising K Rekha and Pradeep Panangad. The film awards were decided by a jury led by filmmaker Shyamaprasad and comprising Shruthi Sharanyam and Vijayakrishnan.

Award-winning works