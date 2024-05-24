Ponnani man, 38, wrongly held, jailed after name mix-up

MALAPPURAM : In a serious lapse, the police wrongly arrested a 38-year-old man from Veliyancode in Ponnani.

Alungal Aboobacker was jailed for nearly three days after the police mistook him for another person — also named Aboobacker — who had been booked for not providing financial aid to his family.

Alungal Aboobacker was released after his family members approached the court citing the police’s error. Protesting the wrongful detention, they have decided to move against the officials concerned legally.

Hussain, a close relative of Alungal Aboobacker, said the real accused in the case is Vadakkepurath Aboobacker, also from Veliyancode.

“He is currently living in the Gulf. Vadakkepurath Aboobacker had failed to provide Rs 4.05-lakh financial aid to his wife and five children. Following this, the court issued an arrest warrant against him. However, instead of Vadakkepurath Aboobacker, the police arrested Alungal Aboobacker,” Hussain said.

“The Ponnani police took Alungal Aboobacker into custody from his house on Monday night and presented him at the Tirur Family Court on Tuesday. The court asked him to pay Rs 4.05 lakh. When he said he was not financially capable of paying it, he was sent to the Tavanur jail for six months,” Hussain said. He said Aboobacker did not react when he was produced in the court as he thought he had been summoned in connection with a complaint that his wife had filed against him regarding a family issue.

Legal route

Family members of Alungal Aboobacker have decided to move against the erring officials legally, in protest against his wrongful detention. They will also file a complaint with the state human rights commission.

Family to move legally against erring officials

Ali Hassan, advocate of Alungal Aboobacker, said the family court staff and Ponnani police have committed serious mistakes.

“The police did not inform the relatives of Alungal Aboobacker when he was taken into custody from his residence. As per legal procedures, the family should have been informed about the arrest. Also, neither the police nor the court staff checked the details of Alungal Aboobacker. Had they verified the names of Alungal Aboobacker’s wife and the complainant, they would have realised that he was not the accused,” Hassan said.

The family members of Alungal Aboobacker have decided to move legally against the erring officials. “Those responsible for putting him in jail will have to face consequences. The family has consented to go ahead with legal measures,” Hassan said.

The family members said they will also file a complaint with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

The Ponnani police denied the allegations of lapses. “Alungal Aboonacker’s mother’s house name is Vadakkepurath. So, when we asked whether he is Vadakkepurath Aboobacker, he confirmed it. When we took him into custody and during his appearance in the family court, Alungal Aboobacker did not deny that he is Vadakkepurath Aboobacker. He could have denied it at least in court,” said Sujit Kumar, Circle Inspector of Ponnani station.