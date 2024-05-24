Stormy assembly session on cards from June 10: Kerala Cabinet nod for draft bill on ward delimitation

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The Kerala Cabinet on Friday issued its nod for the draft legislation on delimitation of wards in panchayats, municipalities and other local bodies.

The new bill will be brought in the next assembly session scheduled to begin on June 10. The cabinet also decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly. The session, convened to discuss and pass the full budget for the fiscal 2024-25, is expected to last till July last week.

The government decided to convene the assembly session without delay, after the Governor returned its ordinance on ward delimitation in local bodies, citing model code of conduct. Khan directed the state government to first get clearance from the Central Election Commission. Following this uncertainty, the government decided to opt for legislation.

The assembly session from June 10 is expected to be stormy, in view of a slew of political issues. Opposition UDF is likely to attack the Left government over the bar bribery allegations that surfaced on Friday. The Opposition will further corner the government over the forest department's goof-up over the move to replant Eucalyptus in KFDC's plantations.