Transport department revises driving test circular

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) should ensure that to obtain a driving licence, candidates should get an opportunity to use own vehicles for the test, said a revised circular issued by the transport department on Thursday.

The circular directed driving schools to come up with a new test design, as mandated by the Motor Vehicle Act, and submit the same to the transport commissioner within a month. The MVD should consider a system where driving tests are conducted using testing vehicles arranged by the MVD.

As per the new circular, based on the meeting held by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar with driving school unions last week, the number of driving tests to be held per day has been increased to 40 at transport offices with one motor vehicle inspector (MVI) and 80 at offices with two MVIs.

The 40 include 25 new applicants, 10 retest candidates and 5 for those planning to go abroad.

Vehicles up to 18 years old can be used for testing. The existing system of conducting road test after ground test will continue. Taking road safety into account, driving tests will continue to be held, using vehicles with dual clutch and brake.

The MVD should take steps to install cameras at test grounds, vehicles used for driving tests, TO/SRTO offices. It also directed that the transport commissioner take urgent steps to ensure that tests are conducted at grounds owned by the government. A list of those who got learners’ licence and those with learners’ licence about to expire should be prepared.