Transwoman kathakali artist bags top rank in MG University exam

Ranjumol said though she took a liking to kathakali, she couldn’t train in it owing to financial constraints. “However, when I heard of the `60,000 fellowship being provided by the state government to those wishing learn kathakali, I decided to apply for it,” she said. That was in 2021.

Meanwhile, like other members of her community, the road so far for Ranjumol has been anything but easy. Like them, she too faced immense discrimination due to her identity.

“However, I don’t take the discrimination to heart. I know who I am, and have realised that I am not a perfect person. So, the taunts and neglect do not affect me,” she said.

Ranjumol said though she never gets an invite to perform, it doesn’t bother her. “ Kathakali is my passion,” said Ranjumol, who secured a BSc in Geography in 2008. As for future plans, Ranjumol has decided to continue learning kathakali.

“A senior in my college received the fellowship given by the state government to 1,000 artists and she is now taking classes. I have joined her classes since they are free,” said Ranjumol, who lives in Ernakulam. Her parents are no more.