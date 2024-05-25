FIR filed, probe begins into mass fish deaths in Kerala

KOCHI: The police have started a probe into the mass fish kill suspected due to chemicals discharged from industries in the Edayar region to the Periyar River. A case was registered at Eloor Police Station on Friday based on the complaint filed by a fish farmer.

The offences charged in the case are under IPC Section 277 for fouling of public springs and reservoirs and Section 427 which deals with mischief that causes damage worth Rs 50 and above.

The complainant in the case is Stanly Disilva, a native of Kadamakudy. According to police, it was after a legal opinion over the scope of the police investigation, that the decision was taken to register an FIR and conduct the probe.

“As part of the probe, we would check the cause for the fish kill. The water samples collected by fishermen and other agencies would be examined. Similarly, we would check whether any pollutant originating from industries in the Edayar region caused the fish kill. We would also coordinate with agencies like the fisheries department and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) as part of the investigation. Though both sections charged in the case are bailable, under IPC Section 277, the court can deny bail to the accused if the damage is severe,” a police officer said.

The complainant Stanley approached the police stating that he had been into cage farming for the past several years. The entire fish on his farm were killed on May 20 and 21. He estimated a loss of over Rs 7.5 lakh. Around 150 cages used for fish farming witnessed fish kill on May 20 and 21, triggering massive protests recently.

Ernakulam district administration formed a committee to conduct a preliminary inquiry in connection with the same.

The committee is led by Fort Kochi sub-collector. Officials of the fisheries department, Pollution Control Board, irrigation department, health department and the Kerala Water Authority are included in the panel.