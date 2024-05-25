Kerala High Court says clear all drains to prevent flooding in Kochi

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has held that the high-powered committee headed by the district collector should ensure that the Kochi Corporation clears all drains, with the assistance of the ‘sucker machine’ and other facilities, and that water flow is smooth in all hotspots already been identified.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that as regards the Mullasseri Canal, since the work is not over, every necessary measure and step will be put in place to ensure that there is no obstruction to the flow of water through it, and these temporary measures are put in place at least for these monsoons.

The court said that, during the heavy rain, some parts of the city were inundated, but most of the time, water receded after rain subsided. However, some portions remain flooded, and these have been identified broadly as 15 hotspots.

“It is unfortunate that the court has to intervene every year because every time the matter is taken up, it is done in the hope that a systemic change will happen,” the court stated.

The court noted that at PNVM Junction, where water lies stagnant, motor pumps have to be used to drain water.

This exposes defects in drainage mapping, and though the court has been attempting to rectify this in the last couple of years, not much has changed. Thus, the city faces inundation every time heavy rain occurs.

There is a need for cooperation of city residents as well as that of all institutions and entities, particularly those who install boards, flags, etc., for self-promotion and such.

This is because, all these finally end up in the public disposal system, thus overwhelming it.

This causes public nuisance, which is not confined to one person or one section, but to the whole community, the court said. The court reminded the authorities that jetting of the culverts is something that has to be done immediately.