Kerala rains: Car navigating with help of Google maps ends up in stream, passengers exit through boot space

KOTTAYAM: A group of four tourists from Hyderabad had a narrow escape on Saturday when the car they were travelling in ended up in a stream after navigating with Google maps. The car fell into a stream at Kurupanthara in Kottayam in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred around 3 am at Kadav Bridge near Kurupanthara. The tourists were traveling from Munnar to Alappuzha, relying on Google Maps for directions.

Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, the driver lost his way and the car fell into a stream. The vehicle floated for about 150 meters along the canal before coming to a stop after hitting the banks. Fortunately, the passengers were able to exit the car through the boot space without any injuries.

Local residents reported that the driver's inability to navigate in the severe weather conditions led to the mishap.

According to the driver, he mistook the canal for a water-logged road. "I was driving at a speed of 10 km/h. We realized the accident only when the backside of the vehicle started sinking in water.

We managed to escape from the car through the window," he said.

Although it is an accident-prone area, the authorities had failed to install a signboard or crash barrier at the site. With the help of local residents and Fire and Rescue forces, the car was lifted out of the canal by Saturday noon.