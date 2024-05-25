Kerala: Ride to Vyttila hub bumpy, private bus operators mull protest

KOCHI : Amid the heavy rain that has lashed the city over the past few days, large potholes have dotted the entrance to the Vyttila Mobility Hub from the Tripunithura side, providing a harrowing time to commuters and bus operators. Adding to the woes, the work on the carriageway at the other end has missed the deadline.

Under the circumstances, private bus operators have threatened to launch a protest, unless the authorities take urgent steps to fill the potholes.

“Several deep potholes have formed along the stretch, which has resulted in a rise in maintenance costs. Besides, the soil under the interlocking tiles inside the hub have sunk, resulting in bumpy rides. They are collecting user fees, with a minimum of Rs 25 per bus, but the infrastructure has deteriorated,” said K B Suneer of the Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association.

A meeting has been scheduled between the officials of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) and the bus operators at 11am on Saturday.

Commuters are having a tough time, especially to reach the Hub from the Vyttila metro station.