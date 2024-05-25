UDF meeting to discuss bar bribery, LDF’s local body delimitation move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid infighting between the leader of the Opposition and the state Congress president, the UDF will hold a discussion on the future course of action to be taken on the bar bribery allegation that surfaced against the LDF government.

The UDF meeting was called to discuss the delimitation process initiated by the LDF government. A presentation on the possible changes that would occur inwards after the delimitation will be made at the meeting. It will also discuss the organisational preparations of the UDF ahead of the LSG elections.

“It is likely that the bar bribery allegations will also be taken up for discussions as the UDF leadership has got a political weapon against the LDF which will in turn help the warring groups in the Congress to come together,” a UDF leader said.

“We were relieved after an audio clip of a bar owner seeking money from members of the Federation of Kerala Hotel Association surfaced. At least we got a weapon ahead of the assembly session to be held from June 10,” he told TNIE.

The Congress leadership believes that the allegations have put the LDF government on the defensive. The haste with which Excise Minister M B Rajesh convened a press meeting and asked the police chief to probe the allegations is being viewed as an attempt by the government to wriggle out of the issue.

“Why was the money collected from bar owners after the Lok Sabha polls? If the CPM wanted money for election work, it should have been collected at the time of polls. But they decided to collect the money after the results are out. This was for lowering the bar licence fee,” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE. He also said the Congress and UDF would discuss the issue in the coming days. “We will announce the date of the meeting soon,” he said.

However, political analysts said the bar bribery allegations may not inflict substantial damage to the LDF government and it would not give any long-term political advantage to the opposition Congress.