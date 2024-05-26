29-year-old woman accuses husband and middleman of forcing her to donate kidney

KANNUR: A 29-year-old woman, of Kannur, has filed a complaint against her husband and a middleman for forcing her to donate her kidney.

The complainant, Perumboyil Kelakam native Manasi, has filed the complaint against her husband Anil Kumar and middleman Benny at Kelakam police station. Manasi said that her husband constantly forced and beat her up to agree to organ donation.

Speaking to TNIE, Manasi raised serious allegations against her husband and middleman Benny, of Perunthodi. “My husband and Benny are friends. They used to work together. In 2014, both Benny and my husband donated their kidneys to a private hospital in Ernakulam. For the past one-and-a-half years, my husband has been forcing me to donate my kidney for Rs 9 lakh. They also threatened to kill me if I backed out,” said Manasi. “As I refused to accompany them for the surgery, my husband tortured me and continued to arrange all the documents needed for the surgery without my consent. Since they didn’t get the legal documents from our village office, Benny forged our personal documents and changed our address to Ernakulam. They also conducted several blood tests on me,” she said.

Manasi also said that when she backed out of the surgery due to fear, her husband threatened to kill her.

“My surgery was fixed on May 15 at the private hospital in Ernakulam. When I refused to leave Kannur, Benny called me up and said that my husband was admitted to that hospital due to heart failure. When I reached there by May 14 midnight, they revealed that I will have to undergo the surgery the next day. However, before I left Kannur I had informed about the deceit to my relatives. So they were behind me and helped me escape from the trap,” said Manasi.She had filed complaints with Ernakulam city police commissioner, Kannur DIG, and Iritty DySP days before the incident. However, the authorities failed to act allegedly due to lack of evidence.

Later on May 23, Manasi filed a complaint with the Kelakam police. The case is being investigated by Peravoor DySP Ashraf P K. “An investigation has been started in the case. We have questioned both Anil Kumar and Benny. We are collecting evidence of assault against Manasi and possible organ trafficking,” said Ashraf.