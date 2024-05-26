German firm dSPACE opens Thiruvananthapuram centre, its first in Asia

KOCHI: dSPACE India Software and Technologies Pvt Ltd., the Indian arm of Paderborn, Germany-headquartered dSPACE Group, has opened its software development site in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the first phase, dSPACE India will support the global software development of one of the world's leading providers of simulation and validation solutions with a pilot team of 25 highly-skilled professionals.

P Rajeeve, minister for industries, said the Thiruvananthapuram unit was dSPACE's first development centre in Asia, and the third centre after its centres in Germany and Croatia.

"dSPACE decided to select Thiruvananthapuram after visiting Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune," the minister said, in a social media post.

dSPACE India Software and Technologies, in a statement said, it selected Thiruvananthapuram because of the highly skilled IT expertise available locally. "Also, for the location advantage of being a well networked green oasis that Thiruvananthapuram is," it added.

dSPACE will offer Indian customers tailored solutions and also meet the requirements of global customers, by expanding and globalizing its development capabilities in the first year, the statement said.

dSPACE further said it aims to rapidly expand and double the numbers by the end of the year.

Franklin George, Managing Director of dSPACE India said beyond software development expertise, dSPACE India will build competencies in engineering, support, and remote HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) services to fully support its local customers.

"The unwavering support by government stakeholders played a pivotal role in facilitating the setup of our software facility in Kinfra IT/ITES SEZ," he said.