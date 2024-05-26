INTERVIEW | ‘Manipur issue is basically ethnic clash'

You were the first head of CRPF’s anti-Maoist Cobra unit. How different is combating Left-wing extremism, when compared with other terror groups?

They can’t be called terrorists or insurgents. For them, ideology is paramount. The ground for recruitment, however, has two sides — one is ideology, and the other is a combination of poverty, inequality and unemployment. They have a layer of innocent villagers, including women and children, in the forefront. It becomes so difficult for the force to operate under such circumstances. You may recall, about 75 CRPF personnel were ambushed and killed (in Dantewada) on April 6, 2010. There were more than 1,000 people, including ordinary villagers. You initially don’t see anybody with a weapon. It gets really difficult.

How serious is Left-wing extremism in India now? Has anything changed over the past decade?

I believe it is the most dangerous law and order issue before the government of India today. Because of the spread – it is not confined to one or two states anymore; nearly 10 states, starting from Karnataka to the Nepal border…. the red corridor is dangerous.

I am away from the scene, but I hear there is a change. There has to be a two-pronged approach. Development and counter Left-wing operations should happen simultaneously. A lot of money will have to be pumped in to initiate change.

Recently, Maoist presence in Kerala’s forests was reported…

It’s very marginal. They are not getting any support from the people. Kerala should have been a fertile ground with its Left leanings. Yet, it is not happening. The credit goes to the successive governments. There is an even distribution of development in the state. So, nobody feels marginalised. That is the reason why Maoists have stopped at the border.

We often hear officers lament about the sympathy towards Maoists, even as they kill soldiers…

That is perhaps the beauty of democracy. We should not see it negatively. This happens because there is freedom, and freedom of expression. For example, take the Palestinian issue. Of all places, it is in the US where the campuses are witnessing pro-Palestinian movements. It is not the Muslim countries, where monarchies still exist, that are expressing that kind of solidarity. It is the Left-liberals of a capitalist country like America who are expressing sympathy. Such activities will be there in every society where freedom of speech and expression are there.

You had once written in a column that Rajiv Gandhi’s life could have been saved, had security curbs been stringent. Could you explain that?

The SPG does not have a magic wand. It is the security doctrine that works. For example, on that day (May 21, 1991) had the SPG been there, there would have been a system to control access to Rajiv Gandhi. The attackers could reach the reception line, where ideally there should have been just four or five people. The SPG would have ruthlessly ensured that. At the maximum, the PCC president and some other verified leaders or officials would have been allowed close to him.

What about the Agniveer scheme, which is criticised by the opposition?

From the point of view of the government and the interest of the public, it is a good idea. I think it is good for the forces to always have young blood with them. Moreover, youth with this kind of training and exposure will be available to other public and private enterprises.

You resigned from AAP soon after joining. Could you share your reasons?

AAP’s arrival seemed promising, especially in terms of combating corruption. However, within two to three months, I got disillusioned. The worst example is the recent case where the man [Arvind Kejriwal] and the party could only find his wife to lead — a ‘Rabri syndrome’. So, I don’t regret leaving AAP as quickly as I joined.

Do you still have politics?

No, I remain apolitical, and my service training reinforced that stance. Upon leaving, I found greater comfort in being apolitical.

Some perceive you as a Modi supporter because of your views on ED and Agniveer…

Not exactly. My support for certain actions stems from what I believe serves the public interest. Regarding the ED, as the economy grows, so do offences. Political parties often benefit from their association with the business class. Even Left parties do so. Money drives everything, which explains the expanded role of the ED. Personally, I find it reassuring that substantial funds are flowing into the government’s coffers.

What are the serious security issues plaguing Kerala today?

Right now, what concerns me are three things: the unchecked rise of the illegal migrant population in places like Perumbavoor; the goonda raj as reported in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram; and the drug menace.

Then comes religious extremism. But, unlike those above three, which pose threats to the law and order system immediately, this does not get out of hand overnight. It develops over time and has to be seen, checked and taken care of sensitively.

