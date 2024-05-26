Kerala CM congratulates director Payal Kapadia and her crew for Cannes win

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated director Payal Kapadia and her crew for winning the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her film titled "All We Imagine as Light."

In a post on 'X', Vijayan also said it was a proud moment for the people of Kerala as its lead roles were played by two actors from the state--Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha.

"Congratulations to the crew of All We Imagine as Light for winning the Grand Prix at @Festival_Cannes! This triumph by director Payal Kapadia elevates Indian cinema's prestige on the global stage," he said.

"It's a source of pride for every Keralite that @kani_kusruti and @DivyaPrabhaa played major roles in the film. Wishing you continued success and more cinematic brilliance!," Vijayan added.