Kerala: State Congress leader Sudhakaran orders probe into drunken brawl at KSU camp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has sought an urgent report on what led to the alleged mass drunken brawl at the KSU state level camp held at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Development Studies at Neyyar Dam which left a few of the KSU leaders with minor injuries.

A peeved Sudhakaran has constituted a three-member committee comprising Congress state general secretaries Pazhakulam Madhu and A M Nazeer and Dalit Congress state president A K Sasi to probe into the incident and file their report within Sunday evening.

In a major embarrassment to the State Congress leadership, the brawl happened late on Saturday night allegedly during a DJ night party on the conclusion of the second day of the KSU state level meet.

A party source told TNIE that a section of the KSU leaders were in an inebriated state which led to the mass attack among them during the course of a DJ night while traditional songs were being sung.

A footage of the brawl has surfaced online which has since become viral. This has only added to the burden of the Congress state leadership which is already witnessing factionalism. The incident which happened on Saturday night saw KSU workers reportedly split into factions and fought over trivial topics which were not included in the conclave's agenda.

It's reliably learned that Sudhakaran has sought the closure of the camp which was originally scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening. It's reported that one KSU worker was injured badly and a few others with minor injuries. The condition and further details of the injured KSU worker is yet to be known. However, no complaint has been lodged before the Neyyar Dam Police Station.