KUFOS analysis finds high toxin level in Periyar river

KOCHI: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has submitted a report to the government pointing out the high concentration of ammonia and hydrogen sulphide in Periyar. The report comes in the backdrop of mass fish death in Periyar at Pathalam on May 20, which triggered an outrage. The KUFOS report disputes the Pollution Control Board’s finding that the fish death was due to low level of dissolved oxygen in the river.

The report says that though the dissolved oxygen level in the river was dangerously low on May 20, it has improved in the subsequent days. The university has sought permission from the government to conduct a detailed study on the fish diversity in Periyar and the impact of pollution on the native fish species. The varsity is planning to study the chemical deposits on the river bed over the years if the government grants permission. This will help understand whether the river bed is in a dead state.

We have submitted a report to the government regarding the decreasing depth of Vembanad lake and pollution in the lake. If the government grants permission, KUFOS will be able to study fish diversity and the impact of pollution in Periyar. There has been a demand from the local community to study the change in fish diversity,” said an official.