Schools in Kerala will reopen with sanitation campaign on June 3 says V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools in the state will reopen on June 3 with a sanitation campaign, Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the state-level school sanitation campaign at the Government Boys High School, Karamana, in Thiruvananthapuram.

This year’s school entrance festival will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, in Ernakulam on June 3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the function.Sivankutty also said that the meeting chaired by the chief minister had decided to complete the school sanitation programme in a time-bound manner. “The government has issued directives to schools regarding the week-long sanitation programme. It will be held with the participation of people’s representatives, teachers, parents, workers, political activists, NSS volunteers, and Scout cadets. This year’s campaign slogan is ‘garbage free school’,” he said.

The education department is distributing text books and uniforms in a time-bound manner, the minister added.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Director of Public Education Shine Mon and SCERT Director Jayaprakash were present.