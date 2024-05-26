Woman finds closure after locating father’s long-lost tomb in Malaysia after 58 years

ALAPPUZHA: Sheela John, a resident of Kumbanad in Tiruvalla, could not hold back her tears.

After a wait spanning half a century, she was finally able to visit the tomb of her father C M Mathews, who died 58 years ago in the Malaysian city of Klang. Standing in the cemetery of St Mary’s Orthodox Church in Klang, a teary-eyed Sheela, flanked by her husband John Mundakkayam and son Alan Mathew, finally lit candles at the tomb last week.

Sheela was six when she lost her father, who lived and worked as a rubber estate manager on Carey Island in Klang.

“We lived in Carey Island. My father went there first, around the end of the 1950s, to work as manager of a rubber plantation and factory of British planter Edward Valentine John Carey. After marriage, my mother, Raichel, joined him. My brother and I were born in Klang,” said Sheela.

C M Mathews died on September 9, 1966, due to cardiac arrest. “We could not bring his body home. So, we buried him at St Mary’s Church cemetery in Klang, which is on the mainland. Since my mother was a homemaker, we could not stay in Klang for long and left after a year. Before leaving, my mother had a tomb built in his memory. It has a photo of his engraved on marble with the words, ‘C M Mathews, Expired 1966 September 9’,” she said.

According to Sheela, the place had several churches at the time and over the years, the tomb was covered by bushes. As a result, they could not locate it despite several tries.

“My husband John Mundakkaym, a senior journalist, went to Klang in 1990, but failed to locate the cemetery. We continued our efforts and tried to contact other Indians who lived in Malaysia who worked with my father. However, all either returned to India or were displaced,” Sheela said.

Finally, her brother’s son, Rohan Suresh, met a friend Ajin Saimon, of Kunnamkulam, in Kuala Lumpur. He found the church and located the tomb.