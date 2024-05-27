Couple found dead in rubber plantation

KOLLAM: A couple was found hanging at a rubber plantation near their home in Chithara village in Kollam on Sunday. The police believe it to be a case of suicide. The deceased are Dharmarajan, 54, also known as Sindhikuttan, and his wife, Divya, 43, aka Maya.

Two plastic chairs and a rope allegedly used for hanging were found at the scene. A suicide note was also discovered, indicating financial burden as the possible reason for the tragedy. Dharmarajan was an autorickshaw driver, while Divya was a housewife.

The incident took place at 8.30am. Neighbours and relatives of the deceased launched a search for the duo after the latter failed to pick up their calls and was not found at their home either. Concerned, they began searching the nearby rubber plantation, where they found the bodies hanging from a rubber tree. Upon getting information, the police arrived at the spot to recover the bodies.