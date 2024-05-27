Have proof of liquor policy meeting says VD Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Sunday that he has proof of a meeting held on May 21 in connection with the liquor policy, in which both the tourism department and the bar owners participated.

Stating that excise and tourism ministers were blatantly lying on the matter, Satheesan said he has the link of the zoom meeting on liquor policy. Addressing reporters at the MLA’s office in North Paravoor, he asked why had the tourism department intervened in the liquor policy bypassing the excise department. “What was the reason for the tearing hurry shown by the tourism department in this matter,” he asked.

The Oommen Chandy government had ordered a vigilance probe when allegations against K M Mani were raised by the opposition in the bar bribery case, Satheesan pointed out. He asked why the LDF government cannot take a similar step. The Leader of Opposition also questioned the chief minister’s silence in the matter.