Musician boards Air India Express, harmonium reaches Oman next day... damaged

KANNUR: A musician flying to Oman to perform in a programme had to almost skip the event as Air India Express failed to deliver his harmonium with his luggage.

Anu Payyannur, a member of musician Aloshi Adam’s group, finally performed at the group’s programme at Intercity Hotel in Niswa in Oman on Friday night using another harmonium arranged by the organisers.

Detailing his unpleasant experience in a social media post on Saturday, Anu said he had boarded an Air India Express (AIX) to Muscat from Kannur in the wee hours of Friday.

However, upon reaching Muscat, he realised that the box containing his harmonium was missing. When contacted, AIX officials told him that the harmonium was still at Kannur airport.

“When I went to the baggage office and enquired about the missing box, I was told it had not been shipped from Kannur airport. I contacted Kannur airport immediately, and they said the box was there and will be shipped the next day,” Anu wrote. He said he was able to attend programme because the event’s organisers arranged another harmonium. “I urge Air India Express not to treat anyone with such cruelty again,” he wrote.

Anu said he received the harmonium on Sunday, albeit with some damage. “I don’t think the Air India staff can understand the pain of an artist who can’t perform. Still, if there is no other option, we may depend on your flight,” he wrote in another post on Sunday.

In a social media post, Aloshi Adams too said Air India Express should not do such things to any artist. “Lack of harmonium affected the artist’s performance at Friday’s event,” he wrote.