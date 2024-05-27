Kerala: Probe launched after DYSP and three other cops attend gangster's party

KOCHI: A probe is being launched against four police officials including a DYSP ranked officer after they attended a party organised at the house of the gangster Thammanam Faizal on Sunday. Following a tip-off, a police team from Angamaly police station reached the house when police officials were attending the party in Puliyanam near Angamaly.

Even though Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena refused to reveal the identity of the DYSP and other police officials, it is learnt through other sources that it was Alappuzha District Crime Branch DYSP MG Sabu and three of his team members who attended the party. Two Civil Police Officers and one police driver -- from Alappuzha -- were the other officials involved.

"After the incident, an inquiry was conducted against the police officials who were present at the house of Faizal. We cannot reveal the identity of the officials. The report will be filed to Ernakulam Range DIG soon. The DIG will take further action. Our team had recorded the statement of the police officials," Saxena said.

According to police sources, following a recent operation on goonda gangs and anti-socials across the state, police have put them under surveillance. As part of the surveillance, Vaibhav received information regarding some activities happening at the house of Faizal.