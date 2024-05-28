519 fell victims to human trafficking in last 2 years in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A staggering 519 people — 236 children, 234 women and 49 men — from the state fell victims to human trafficking in the past two years, data from the police has revealed.

As per the official statistics of the police anti-human trafficking unit for the years 2022 and 2023, accessed by TNIE, 257 cases of human trafficking were registered in police stations across the state in the two years. The highest number of cases, 75, was registered in Kasaragod.

Year-wise breakup of the data showed that both the number of cases and the number of victims saw a drop in 2023 from 2022. While 152 cases were registered in 2022, 105 cases were registered in 2023. In 2022, 149 women and 143 children fell prey to traffickers, in comparison to 85 women and 93 children in 2023. From Kasaragod, 137 people — 22 men, 53 women and 62 children — fell victim to trafficking in the two years. As per the two-year data, Idukki was in second place with 49 cases, while Ernakulam was third with 45 cases.

Kasaragod district police chief P Bijoy said the numbers surge as police add IPC Section related to trafficking in grave crimes, such as rape, involving minors.