Allure of lightweight gold jewellery grips youngsters in Kerala

For weddings, the consumption is skewed towards the traditional yellow gold in 22K, and for all other purposes, the customers are seen more adventurous and experimenting, he pointed out.

Nassar also mentioned that preferences among youngsters are changing, with a growing penchant for rose, black, and white gold compared to yellow gold.“Coloured gold is used to hold stones or diamonds, and it is trendy and stylish. Big designers use 14K for bracelets, watch straps, and luxury accessories, which is in vogue in European countries,” he said.

Surendran K, the general secretary of the association, noted that youngsters have a flair for trendy, lightweight jewellery, which they wear as a style statement rather than traditional attire.

“Since 18K gold is hard, it has the potential to be turned into beautiful designs at the lowest weight. You can even make a chain from one or two grams of 18K, and it will be light and trendy. This triggered the shift to lower-carat and lightweight jewellery in the first place. The increase in gold prices added to the shift,” he said.

The sturdiness of lower-carat gold means that it can be worn every day, Surendran pointed out. However, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, disagreed, stating that the surging gold price is not the primary reason for the shift. He explained that some states, like West Bengal, already had a culture of using 18K gold, which has grown over time. “People use 18K to basically encase precious stones like diamonds. Pink and rose gold and platinum are preferred by youngsters as the jewellery stands out,” he said.

He said the shift to lower-carat gold jewellery is not very visible in Kerala. “Earlier, people came to the store with a specific volume in mind. Now they come with a budget. Consumers say they need jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh or 20 lakh instead of specifying 50 sovereigns or 70 sovereigns,” Kalyanaraman said. He pointed out that people love it when gold prices surge because everyone already has some gold in their possession.