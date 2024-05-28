Curbs on poll victory show in ‘volatile’ Vadakara

KOZHIKODE: An all-party meeting convened by the police on Monday decided to impose curbs on poll victory celebrations in Vadakara on June 4, considering the “volatile situation” in the Lok Sabha constituency.

It was decided that only winners can hold celebrations, without vehicular processions, on the day of the results, and that the revelry must be wrapped up by 7pm.

Party leaders and representatives attending the meeting, which was held in the presence of Kannur Range DIG S Sethuraman, also decided to act and remove all election-related banners and posters in the constituency. They also assured to ensure a peaceful atmosphere even after the results.

Former health minister K K Shailaja of the LDF, Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil of the UDF and Praphul Krishnan of the NDA went head to head in the constituency.

Vadakara was the cynosure of all eyes during the election campaign. The bomb explosion at Panur and CPM’s allegation of doctored videos and fake posts of Shailaja being circulated had vitiated the atmosphere. To top it all, a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that termed Shailaja a ‘kafir’ and gave a call to vote against her, had also caused controversy. There were apprehensions the issues may snowball into a major law and order problem after the counting is over.

UDF leaders attending the meeting protested against the police’s failure in arresting the culprits behind the message and screenshot.