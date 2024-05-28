Demolition drive at Varkala Cliff held despite resistance from stakeholders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special demolition drive launched by the Varkala Municipality on Tuesday morning turned stormy when the tourism stakeholders demanded more time for the removal of structures from the edge of the cliff beyond the footpath at Varkala Cliff. There are around 265 business operators running resorts, restaurants and various other business establishments on the cliff.

The Varkala Municipality had recently served notices to the private parties giving an ultimatum to remove the illegal structures, sign boards,seating arrangements by 2 pm on Monday. Subsequently, on Tuesday a special squad under the Varkala Municipality arrived at the location for carrying out the demolition. But they were stalled by the stakeholders, who began their protest at the Helipad from Tuesday morning.

After an hour-long dispute and discussion, the business operators and the squad jointly removed the structures.